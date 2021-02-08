Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS — Douglas Wilson Allinger died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at OSU Wexner Ross Heart Hospital, in Columbus, of heart-related complications. He was 76 years old.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time, following cremation, a memorial service and celebration of life will be planned and held at a later date. The family has entrusted Schoedinger Northwest with final arrangements.

Those who would like to make a memorial contribution in Doug’s name may remember the Salvation Army and Mid-Ohio Food Bank, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or to sign Doug’s online guest book.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!