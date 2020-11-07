Douglas R. Gossard Posted on November 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Douglas R. Gossard, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Marion General Hospital. A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Monday at Nevada Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Transplant Fund, the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!