Douglas R. Gossard, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Marion General Hospital.

A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Monday at Nevada Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Transplant Fund, the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

