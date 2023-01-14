CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Rev. Douglas Harold MaGinn, age 76, passed away to the church triumphant Jan. 5, 2023, following a battle with numerous health issues.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. (central time) Jan. 21 at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. The service will be viewable via the Facebook link on the website page for Christ Lutheran Church at www.christlutheranchurchffg.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or the Good Samaritan Society, 100 Samaritan Way, Crossville, TN 38558. Donations are asked to be designated in memory of Douglas MaGinn.

Arrangements are being handled by Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville. Visitors to the funeral home’s website at www.bilbreyfh.com are encouraged to share any memories they have with Pastor Doug.

