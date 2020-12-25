Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Douglas D. Arnold, age 70, of Norwalk, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Fisher-Titus Hospital in Norwalk.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Fehl Cemetery. Visitation will be held three hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the Wounded Warriors Project and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

