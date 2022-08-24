POWELL — Doug Baker, age 52, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 17, 2022.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Funeral Home, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065.

The family requests that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. Contributions can be made in Doug’s memory at www.gofundme.com or by check payable to the “Doug Baker Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to Newcomer Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!