Dorothy Wolfrum

WARSAW, Ind. — Dorothy Lee Cox Wolfrum, of Warsaw, Indiana, and formerly of Galion, passed away at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lake City Place of Warsaw at the age of 90.

A private family viewing will take place before her private burial at Little Sandusky Cemetery in Little Sandusky. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, IN.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice Services of Ft. Wayne, 1315 Directors Row, Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1284 and would be appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.

