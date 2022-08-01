Dorothy G. Pool, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for Dorothy Pool are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC, the culinary department of the Wyandot County Fairgrounds or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Dorothy was born July 22, 1934, in Penn Yan, New York, to Vernard and Frances (Ingraham) Johncox, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to Jesse Chatfield, and then married Edwin Pool on Jan. 27, 1973, at Wesley Chapel UMC. He died Dec. 14, 2015.

She is survived by children Curtis Chatfield, of Forest; Jesse Chatfield, of Bucyrus; Terry Chatfield, of Upper Sandusky; Missy (George) Frey, of Upper Sandusky; and Colleen Clark, of Upper Sandusky; and daughter-in-law Jan Pool, of Upper Sandusky; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Audrey Smith of Naples, Florida; Jacqueline Ellis, of Penn Yan; Johanna Spencer and Carolyn Gilliam, both of Anderson, South Carolina; and Mary Alice Travis, of Fort Collins, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; sons, Donald, Jody and John Pool; daughters-in-law, Pam Chatfield and Norma Chatfield; brothers, Aubrey “Bud” Vern and Jack Johncox; and sisters Elizabeth Wiesschadel and Anita “Joyce” Clark

Dorothy was the owner and baker of D&E Country Cakes for many years, earning her the name as the “cake lady” or “the cream puff lady.”

She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and also had been attending Harpster United Methodist Church, where she played an active role throughout the years.

Dorothy was a member of the Wyandot Farmers Market, where she served as secretary and treasurer for many years.

When she wasn’t baking or decorating cakes, Dorothy enjoyed embroidery, traveling to Spain and France, going on a cruise to Alaska, and trips to Florida. Her greatest love was her Lord Jesus, the church and her family, which she enjoyed family get togethers, and going to the various activities of the grandchildren.

