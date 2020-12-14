Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dorothy M. Prince, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

A funeral service for Dorothy Prince is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Ben Gregory officiating. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

