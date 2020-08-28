Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Dorothy M. Brause, age 95, formerly of 6594 Ohio 100, Sycamore, died at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Seneca House in Tiffin.

A graveside service for Dorothy is 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus, with the Rev. Gene Luidhardt officiating. The family would like everybody to follow the coronavirus guidelines in wearing a mask and social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice or Chatfield Nazareth Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

