Dorothy Kovach

Dorothy K. Kovach, age 98, formerly of Upper Sandusky, most recently of Findlay, died July 2, 2022, at Birchaven.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter O.F.M. Conv. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorialcontributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

