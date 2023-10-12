Dorothy Kessler

SYCAMORE — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dorothy Marie Kessler. She passed peacefully at the home of her granddaughter, Ashlee Shenefield where she was lovingly cared for the last five weeks.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Sycamore, with Father Matt Radar officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wyandot County Right to Life or St. Pius X Catholic Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!