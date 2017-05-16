Dorothy DeFouw

FOREST — Dorothy F. DeFouw of Mount Blanchard died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at her residence. She was 81.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. David Odegard officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Blanchard Cemetery, Mount Blanchard. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Wharton First Church of God in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!