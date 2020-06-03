Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dorothy C. Gottfried, age 99, of Upper Sandusky passed away peacefully at 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Services for Dorothy will be private at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Women’s Circle of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, or to a charity of the donor’s choice, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

