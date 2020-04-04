Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dorothy B. Pagnard, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Dorothy B. Pagnard will be private with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. There will be no public visitations to protect everyone’s health from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















