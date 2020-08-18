Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dorothy Ann (Warfel) Southward, formerly of Smithville, Wyandot County, passed away peacefully at 10:18 a.m. MST, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bethesda Gardens Monument Assisted Living and Memory Care in Monument, Colorado, just 22 days shy of her 95th birthday on Aug. 25.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life and memory will be planned at a later date. Dorothy wished to be cremated and her ashes joined with her husband’s at their “home place” in Smithville, where they had lived for over 70 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Hospice Care, Wyandot Historical Society (earmarked for the Cross Over The Bridge Again fund) or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences to the family may be emailed to: Stan C. Southward at sbsouthie@gmail.com; Rock Southward at rock.southward@gmail.com; Melanie Casciato at carova51@comcast.net; and Lisa Zohoury at lisazohoury@hotmail.com.

