Doris Margraf

SYCAMORE — Doris Ruth Margraf, formerly of 4253 CH 39, Upper Sandusky, died at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Inn at Westbrook, Upper Sandusky. She was 90.

The funeral is at 1p.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery, Wyandot County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Dayspring International or Gideon International in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

