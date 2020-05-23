Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Doris M. Flack, age 89, of rural Carey, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Elyse Everhart and Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Bridge Hospice, or the Donor’s Choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

