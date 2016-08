Doris I. Smith, of Upper Sandusky, died at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was 88.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.