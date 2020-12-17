Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Doris A. Heidenreich, of Upper Sandusky, died at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Dec. 14, 2020. She was 89.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Light of Life Ministries, Pittsburgh, or Habitat For Humanity in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

