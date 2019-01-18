Home Obituaries Dora M. Feck

Dora M. Feck

Posted on January 18, 2019
0

CAREY — Dora M. Feck, of Carey, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. She was 95.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at All Saints Parish, St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown.

Rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial will be at noon with Father Tim Kummerer officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.

The family invites everyone to join them for food and fellowship in the lower level of the church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masses, All Saints Parish or All Saints Cemetery Fund or donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Heather J. Raypole

    Heather J. Raypole

    SYCAMORE — Heather J. Raypole, age 17, of rural Sycamore, died at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. …
    January 18, 2019
    2 min read
  • Martha A. Dunbar

    Martha A. Dunbar

    FINDLAY — Martha A. Dunbar, 88, of Mount Blanchard, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Ja…
    January 18, 2019
    4 min read
  • Joseph E. Billock

    Joseph E. Billock

    Joseph E. Billock, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Wharton, died Tuesday, Jan. …
    January 17, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply