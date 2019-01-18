CAREY — Dora M. Feck, of Carey, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. She was 95.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at All Saints Parish, St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown.

Rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial will be at noon with Father Tim Kummerer officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.

The family invites everyone to join them for food and fellowship in the lower level of the church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masses, All Saints Parish or All Saints Cemetery Fund or donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

