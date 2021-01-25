Home Obituaries Donna Mae Lee

Donna Mae Lee

Posted on January 25, 2021
CAREY — Donna Mae Lee, 92, formerly of Carey, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community, Findlay.

The family would like to wish a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community for the wonderful and loving care given to their mom.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Independence United Methodist Church or the Primrose Employee Appreciation Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.

