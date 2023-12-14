Donna Hall

Donna Marie Hall, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at her residence. She was 73.

She born Aug. 29, 1950, in Ellenville, New York, to the late Roy L. and Alice M. (Lake) Woodruff. She married Jack L. Hall on July 5, 1969, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.

Mrs. Hall is also survived by a son, a daughter, special nephew, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a brother and a sister.

She was preceded in death by a grandson and a brother.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Scott Moore officiating.