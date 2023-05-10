Doneeta Bishop

FINDLAY — Doneeta O’Reed Bishop, 87, of Mount Blanchard, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The Heritage, in Findlay.

Visitation for Doneeta is 10 a.m. to noon today until the time of her funeral service at noon at Coldren Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. Burial will take place at Lee Cemetery, Amanda Township.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, 9640 CH 330, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!