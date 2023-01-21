Donald Smith

SYCAMORE — Dr. Donald Philip Smith died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 11th, with his wife, Mary Jane, by his side. He was 90 years old.

At this time there will be no public viewing or funeral service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sycamore Public Library, the Critical Care Unit at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, the food bank at the United Church of Christ in Sycamore in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

