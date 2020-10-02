Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Donald R. Wenner of Bucyrus died peacefully at home Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 100 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The Wenner family knows that many would want to show their love and respect for this much-admired member of our community; but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be held for family members only. He will be inurned next to Peg in the Columbarium at Oakwood Cemetery.

For those who wish to donate to a cause in his memory, the family suggests that contributions be made payable to one of their father’s favorite charities: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, The Community Foundation for Crawford County, The Ohio Genealogical Society, or the Crawford County Council on Aging. These gifts can be sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.

Memories and photos are encouraged on Dr. Wenner’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!