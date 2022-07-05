Donald Myers

CAREY — Donald Wayne “DW” Myers, 74, of Carey, died peacefully at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital following a massive stroke. He was 74.

Born Sept. 2, 1947, in Carey, he was a son of Clarence Eugene “Geno” and Mary Alice (Kitzler) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Donaldson on June 26, 1971. Ruth Ann preceded him in death Feb. 4, 1996. On Sept. 23, 2021, he married Brandi K. Griffin, after 23 years of courtship. Some things just take time.

Following high school, Donnie joined the U.S. Army and was a very proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He came back to Carey and served the next 27 and a half years on the Carey Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 1997.

Donnie is survived by his wife; and children, Jody (Bob) Racheter, Hutch Myers, Jayme (Chad Mullholand) Myers and Jaclyn (Craig) Mullholand, all of Carey; stepchildren, Bailey (Haleigh Fleck) Griffin, of Fostoria; and Nathanyal “Bug” (Shannon Crabtree) Griffin, of Carey; and custodial son, Braxton Hunt; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also is survived by eight siblings, Robert “Ed” (Loli) Myers, Dwight “Ike” (Tracy) Myers, Janice (Pat) Doran, Nancy (Ronald) Schumm, Harry (Jane) Myers, David (Susie) Myers, Tom (Jody) Myers and Julie (John) Napier; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Geno.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, James Myers; and a brother, Clarence “Jr.” Myers.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. he funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday t the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey with military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.