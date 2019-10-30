SYCAMORE — Donald L. Ward, age 79 of Sycamore, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Donald was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Sycamore, to Marion and Bonita (Beard) Ward, both of whom are deceased. He married Betty Kay Moore on July 4, 1999, and she survives.

He is survived by his children, Kristel (Kevin) Phelps, Whitehouse; Tim (Courtney) Ward, Findlay; Trent (Nicole) Ward, Toluca Lake, California; and Nathan (Jenny) Ward, Toledo; seven grandchildren, Mackenzie (Kyle) Brossia, Logan (Rebecca) Phelps, Delainey (Ethan) Plummer, Kavanaugh (Zach) Hartenburg, Tavish Phelps, Gage Ward, and Garrette Ward, Audrie (Jon) Dager; along with three great-grandchildren, Henrik, Hattie Brossia, Louna Phelps and Aryana Ward. Donald also is survived by his stepchildren, Terry (Penny) Stanley, Sycamore; and Joyce Thompson, Findlay; five step grandchildren, Krystin Coffman, Taylor Stanley, Hannah Jameson, Nathan (Becca) Pollitt and Phillip Stanley; along with eight step great-grandchildren. He also is survived by a sister, Patricia Reed, Findlay.

Donald was a farmer and also worked for Treadway Auto Sale in Findlay.

He was a 1958 graduate of Sycamore High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Purdue University.

Donald was a member of the Sycamore United Church of Christ and was a 50-year member of the Enterprise Lodge No. 579 of Sycamore, where he served as master of the lodge in 1974.

For hobbies, Donald enjoyed collecting various things that showed his eclectic taste. He loved the fall, especially harvest time and Halloween.

He will be remembered for his kind heart and loving spirit to family and friends.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with a Masonic memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com. https://www.lucasbatton.com/notices/Donald-Ward