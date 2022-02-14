Donald Fredritz

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Donald W. “Donnie” Fredritz, of Avon Lake and formerly of Carey, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at University Hospitals, St. John Medical Center in West Lake. He was 69.

A celebration of Donnie’s life is 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Visitation will be three hours before the service 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and sent to the funeral home.

{AM4SHOW HAve=’g1;g2;g3;’ guest_error=’No Access’ ]

Born July 5, 1952, in Upper Sandusky, he was a son of the late Howard J. and Agnes M. (Ariza) Fredritz.

Donald is survived by his first wife, Darlene Sue Timmons Fredritz Dible and her husband, Robert Dible; two children: Donald Robert “Dee” (Tabbatha) Fredritz, of Carey; and Sheri Sue (Chris) Fredritz Brickner, of Findlay; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his siblings, Norma (Howard) Fox, of Millfield; Joe (Sandy) Fredritz, of Carey; Bob (Marsha) Fredritz, of Carey; Martha Weinandy, of Carey; Teresa (Dan) Smith, of Tiffin; Donna (Tom) Bouillon, of New Riegel; Ed (Dolores) Fredritz, of Carey; and a sister-in-law, Carol Fredritz, of Tiffin; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; a sister, Debra “Deb” S. Rall; a brother, Tom Fredritz; and a brother-in-law, Earl Weinandy.

He was of Catholic faith and retired from Local No. 18 Operating Engineers Union after 25 years as a heavy equipment operator. He lived in Carey most of his life.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















[/am4show]