Home Obituaries Donald E. Gregory

Donald E. Gregory

Posted on July 11, 2019
0

Donald E. Gregory, of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was 63.

A private family graveside service was held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald E. Gregory Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Extend a condolence or share a memory at www.BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jo Ellen Dunlap

    Jo Ellen Dunlap

    SYCAMORE — Jo Ellen Dunlap, age 63, of 111 Benton St., Sycamore, died at 10:30 a.m. Wednes…
    July 10, 2019
    2 min read

  • Kathryn M. Chester

    SYCAMORE — Kathryn M. Chester, age 92, of 106 E. Eighth St., Sycamore, died at 7:52 p.m. S…
    July 10, 2019
    2 min read

  • Richard L. Gregg

    Richard L. Gregg, of Nevada, died at midnight Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Kingston Resid…
    July 9, 2019
    18 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply