TIFFIN — Dolores Eileen (Lautzenhiser) Wilson, 95, of Tiffin, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, as the result of a stroke. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Visitation for family and friends is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory, 135 N. Washington, St., Tiffin, OH 44883. Funeral services for Dolores will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug DeVos officiating. Burial will follow services at Fairmont Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at shookfamilyfh.com.

