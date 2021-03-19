Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Diane J. Hill, of Carey, died at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family. She was 77.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ted Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

