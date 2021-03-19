Home Obituaries Diane J. Hill

Diane J. Hill

Posted on March 19, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Diane J. Hill, of Carey, died at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family. She was 77.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ted Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Donna E. Lohr

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 19, 2021
    36 second read

  • Erin J. Boose

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 18, 2021
    1 min read

  • Charles Henry Ellsworth

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 18, 2021
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply