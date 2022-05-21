Dessie Bunting

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dessie E. “Libby” Roebuck Bunting, 74, of Carey and formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice Care Unit in Columbus, with her family by her side.

A memorial service is noon May 28 at Grimesland Freewill Baptist Church, 7709 Pitt St., Grimesland, North Carolina 27837. Friends may visit with the family one hour before the service at the church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and sent to P.O. Box 22324 New York, New York 10087.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in honored to serve Libby’s family and online condolences to them may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

