Derrick Dyer

Derrick A. Dyer, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the OSU James Cancer and Research Center in Columbus.

Funeral services for Derrick A. Dyer will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

