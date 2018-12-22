K. Dennis “Denny” Gerber, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Denny Gerber are 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service at the church Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, Les Feldick Ministries, Trinity Evangelical Mission Fund or Christian Food Pantry and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

