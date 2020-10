Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Dennis “Worpy” Williams, of 5751 Marion-Melmore Road, Sycamore, died at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. He was 66.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.