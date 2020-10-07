Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Dennis “Worpy” L. Williams, age 66, of 5751 Marion-Melmore Road, Sycamore, died at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A funeral services for Dennis is 1 p.m. Saturday, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Seneca Memory Gardens in Tiffin. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service at the funeral home. It will be required to wear face mask if attending the visitation or funeral service.

The family would like people attending the funeral service to wear casual clothing or even Harley Davidson gear. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

