CLAREMONT, Calif. — Father, proud Buckeye, meat and poultry product designer, woodworker and gardener Dennis L. Grubel, age 69, died March 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family celebrate his life with a memorial donation to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org, or the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State University at www.cfaes.osu.edu.

