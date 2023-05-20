CRIDERSVILLE — Dennis Gatchel, age 70, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

No public services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rockport United Methodist Church.

Arrangements being handeld by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

