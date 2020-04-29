Home Obituaries Dennis G.  Blackburn

Dennis G.  Blackburn

Posted on April 29, 2020
Dennis G.  Blackburn, of  Nevada, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was 67.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Honor Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

