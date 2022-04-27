Dennis Fletcher

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Dennis Alan Fletcher, of Carey, died at 10:22 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima. He was 62.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent to the funeral home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!