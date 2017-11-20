TIFFIN — Dennis “Denny” Rosier, owner of Rosier’s Deli Mart, of New Riegel, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the age of 63.

His funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 300 Melmore St., Tiffin.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

A luncheon and a time to share stories at the New Riegel American Legion will follow the burial.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St. and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Denny’s name to New Riegel EMS or FACT (Financial Aid Cancer Treatment).

