Home Obituaries Dennis “Denny” Rosier

Dennis “Denny” Rosier

Posted on November 20, 2017
0
0
75
Dennis “Denny” Rosier
Dennis “Denny” Rosier

TIFFIN — Dennis “Denny” Rosier, owner of Rosier’s Deli Mart, of New Riegel, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the age of 63.

His funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 300 Melmore St., Tiffin.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

A luncheon and a time to share stories at the New Riegel American Legion will follow the burial.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St. and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Denny’s name to New Riegel EMS or FACT (Financial Aid Cancer Treatment).

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • George E. Harvey

    BUCYRUS — George E. Harvey, 80, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, …
    November 20, 2017
    1 min read
  • Stanley Hunter

    Stanley Hunter

    MOUNT VERNON — Stanley Joseph Hunter, age 84, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home with…
    November 18, 2017
    2 min read
  • George D. Lasley

    George D. Lasley

    CAREY — George D. Lasley, 86, of Findlay, died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at The …
    November 17, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply