Dennis D. Dible, 79, of Carey, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Fostoria Community Hospital in the emergency room in Fostoria.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with grandson, Pastor Jason Frisch, officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association or Operation Smile and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

