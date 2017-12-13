Home Obituaries Delma Biddulph

Delma Biddulph

Posted on December 13, 2017
FOREST — Delma J. (Cook) Biddulph, age 88, of Parma, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her home.

A service in her honor will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with interment to follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 10:30-11:30 a.m. before the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

