Delfina A. Tey

Posted on September 30, 2020
CAREY — Delfina A. Tey, 87, of Fostoria, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

