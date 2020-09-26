Delcie J. Lemaster Posted on September 26, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Delcie J. Lemaster, age 72, of McCutchenville, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. A private family memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State Kidney Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!