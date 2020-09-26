Home Obituaries Delcie J. Lemaster

Delcie J. Lemaster

Posted on September 26, 2020
SYCAMORE — Delcie J. Lemaster, age 72, of McCutchenville, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

A private family memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State Kidney Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

