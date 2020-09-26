Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Delcie J. Lemaster, age 72, of McCutchenville, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

A private family memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State Kidney Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!