Delbert E. Walton, age 77, of Wharton, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Sunrise Nursing Home, Findlay.

A visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with a second visitation from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 3 at the funeral home, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Denny Livingston will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery with full military rites being conducted by Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey Music Boosters or Elara Caring Hospice, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

