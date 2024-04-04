Debra Voorhees

Debra K. Voorhees, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Funeral services for Debra K. Voorhees will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home Away From Home and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

