Debra (Thomas) Page went to her heavenly home at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, due to complications of cancer and surgery.

A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and to No One Fights Alone and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

