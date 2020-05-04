Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Debra Lynn Norris, age 56, of Harpster, passed away at her home Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The family of Debra Lynn Norris will have a visitation from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Please understand that the visitation will be conducted under the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC and the local health department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Fund of St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Flying Horse Farms, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















