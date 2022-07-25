Home Obituaries Debra Lewis

Debra Lewis

Posted on July 25, 2022
0

FINDLAY — Debra Ruth Lewis, 72 of rural Arcadia, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence. 

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Christopher Cravens officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County. 

Condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Gladys Myers

    Gladys Myers …
    July 22, 2022
    1 min read

  • Janice Zellner

    Janice Zellner …
    July 21, 2022
    2 min read

  • Tim Koehler

    Tim L. “Tim Buck 2” Koehler, age 63, of Carey, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at his h…
    July 20, 2022
    4 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply