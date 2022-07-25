Debra Lewis

FINDLAY — Debra Ruth Lewis, 72 of rural Arcadia, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Christopher Cravens officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.

Condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com

